Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,965 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $155.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -864.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

