Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $189.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $189.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

