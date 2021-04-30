NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Up 65.7% in April

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

