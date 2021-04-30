NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

