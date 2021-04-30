NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.7% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

