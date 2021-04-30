Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,779,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,011,125. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.