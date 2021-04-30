Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equity Research

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. 3,670,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,775,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,505,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,119,000 after acquiring an additional 439,293 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 32,372,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

