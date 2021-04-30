Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,746,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

