Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 2,787,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 658,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.