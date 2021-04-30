Nokia’s (NOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.68. 66,779,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,011,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

