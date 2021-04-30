Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Nomad Royalty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 75,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,557. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.