Non-Fungible Yearn Price Hits $170.27 on Top Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $338,797.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $170.27 or 0.00310877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,088 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

