Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $153.01 and a one year high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

