Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher Sells 6,000 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

