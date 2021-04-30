Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher Sells 6,000 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00.
NYSE:JWN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
