Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $280.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

