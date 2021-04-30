Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 137,538 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In related news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.