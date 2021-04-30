Norges Bank Buys New Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.39). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

