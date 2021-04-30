Norges Bank Buys Shares of 262,586 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Synchronoss Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SNCR opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

