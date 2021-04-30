Norges Bank Invests $1.07 Million in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.16% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $334,976 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USCR. Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.