Norges Bank Invests $1.08 Million in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of The RMR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

