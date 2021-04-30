Norges Bank Invests $1.15 Million in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Caleres by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.