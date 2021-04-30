Norges Bank Invests $1.25 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 429,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,760 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $50.38 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

