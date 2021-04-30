Norges Bank Invests $1.28 Million in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a P/E ratio of 206.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

