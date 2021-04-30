Norges Bank Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.