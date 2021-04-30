Norges Bank Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $26.38 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

