Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Koppers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Koppers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $717.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

