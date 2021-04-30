Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 160,781 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MRC Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $816.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

