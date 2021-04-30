Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 26,006 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

