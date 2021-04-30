Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 90,200 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.26% of The Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $174,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a PE ratio of -68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

