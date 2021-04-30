Norges Bank Takes $1.05 Million Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTV stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $678.26 million, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

