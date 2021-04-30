Norges Bank Takes $1.16 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.13% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.