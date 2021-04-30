Norges Bank Takes $1.20 Million Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.21% of Vectrus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

VEC stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

