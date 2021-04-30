Norges Bank Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE PLOW opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

