Norges Bank Takes Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

