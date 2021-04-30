Norges Bank Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

