Norges Bank Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Norges Bank owned 0.17% of QCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.40 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $750.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

