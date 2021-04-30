Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.59 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.