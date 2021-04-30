Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.59 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

