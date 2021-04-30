Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.2878 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

