North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 163,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

