North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.900 EPS.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

