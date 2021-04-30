North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.85.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,890. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

