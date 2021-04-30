Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

