Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
