Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.