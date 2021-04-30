Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $1,543,995.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. 907,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

