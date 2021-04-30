Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.56.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $114.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

