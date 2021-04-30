Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $409.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $409.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $354.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $138,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

