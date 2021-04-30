NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.