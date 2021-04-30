Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.82. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 40,450 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

