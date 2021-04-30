Novo Price Tops $10.11 on Major Exchanges (NOVO)

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Novo has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Novo coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.11 or 0.00017522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a total market capitalization of $669,807.22 and $202.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 125,552 coins and its circulating supply is 66,284 coins. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com . The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

