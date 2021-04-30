NuBits (USNBT) Price Up 28.2% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $2,010.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

